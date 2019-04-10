"Killing Eve" stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer on their characters' "absolutely obsessive" relationship

The hit television series "Killing Eve" defies genre. The show is at once a psychological thriller, a cat-and-mouse spy game and a workplace comedy centering on two characters, British intelligence officer Eve Polastri, played by Sandra Oh, and the Russian assassin she's obsessed with, Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer.

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series premiered Sunday on BBC America and AMC and just one episode in, fans have been promised a third. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Anthony Mason spoke to Oh and Comer about the unique relationship between their two characters.

"It is, I think, a very unique and enjoyable, complex, frustrating relationship. It is absolutely obsessive. And it's unconscious and there's a tremendous drive that both characters have towards each other," Oh said.

That said, the two still don't feel like they fully understand what drives Villanelle and Eve toward one another.

"But that's what I find most enjoyable. Like I think sometimes we're expected to have the answers to everything and in life you don't," Comer said.

Comer's Villanelle is an assassin with a childlike spirit, a flair for fashion and the conscience of a psychopath.

"When I came to look at Villanelle, I read 'assassin' and kind of rolled my eyes and thought I was about to read a load of stereotypes," Comer said. "I thought she's gonna be in, you know, climbing walls in six-inch heels. And then there was this woman who was practical, is smart. She was talented. She was awful, sometimes hideous."

Despite her sometimes brutal nature and penchant for toying with people, Comer finds her "witty" and "somehow relatable."

"I found a lot of humanity in her," Comer said.

The series is a breakthrough of sorts for both actors. For the 26-year-old Comer, who's from Liverpool, it's her most prominent role yet.

Sandra Oh is well known for her 10-year run playing Dr. Cristina Yang in "Grey's Anatomy" but that was in a supporting role. When she first got the script for "Killing Eve," Oh didn't think she was being considered for the lead.

"No, I couldn't figure out what part it was for. It was a real crack into my own, my own self-imposed racism," Oh said. "That after all these years of really working hard to break down certain walls or whatever, that that those walls are within my own mind, still."

"Killing Eve" has earned several nominations for awards and a win for Oh that made her her the first woman of Asian descent to earn more than one Golden Globe. But a lot of things in Hollywood have changed in the past couple years with regards to diversity and the #MeToo movement.

Asked if she believes those changes are lasting, Oh said, "I will say when #MeToo and Time's Up came about two years ago, we were in the midst of working. And I remember thinking, 'a lot of the changes that we are so wanting to see regarding representation, and particularly female stories, I remember thinking, 'Oh, we're doing it!'"

"It's also tricky for me because I still feel relatively new to this industry. However, the past five projects I've been a part of have all been written by women," Comer said.

"Did you hear what she just said?" Oh chimed in. "That's great. That's great as someone who is just starting to bloom at the beginning of her career. That is her experience. That is really exciting."

Audiences grew for every episode of "Killing Eve's" first season. One episode into its second season, "Killing Eve" has already been picked up for a third.

It means they probably won't kill each other – at least yet.

"You never know," Comer said to that. "No one's safe, I don't think."