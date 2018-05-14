"Killer nanny" Yoselyn Ortega sentenced to life in prison in slayings of kids in her care

NEW YORK — A former nanny convicted last month for the brutal murders of two New York City children has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Yoselyn Ortega was convicted of murder for the 2012 deaths of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim.

The victims' parents, Marina Krim and Kevin Krim, each read their own victim impact statements in court, recounting memories of the children who were murdered in their own home.

"(Ortega) tried to destroy what Kevin and I set out to build, a happy family," said Marina Krim.

CBS New York

But Krim said Ortega failed and instead destroyed her own family.

Since their childrens' deaths, the Krims have advocated for "Lulu & Leo's Law," which would make lying about childcare experience a crime.

Ortega is from the Dominican Republic. She had been working for the Krim family for nearly two years when she took the children to the back bathroom of their apartment and killed them. The children were later found in the bathtub when their mother returned home to the bloody apartment.

Ortega's lawyer said Ortega suffered from depression and anxiety disorders, and refused to take prescribed medications. The lawyer argued she was too mentally ill to know what she was doing. A jury disagreed.

Ortega cried as she spoke just before she was sentenced.