Kik statement to "48 Hours"

"We remain deeply saddened by the Nicole Lovell tragedy. Our condolences go out to her family and friends, along with those who have been victims of predators on any social app. This is a challenge that many social media platforms are working to overcome. Together, we are all reminded of our ongoing role and commitment to helping users stay safe when using chat and social media apps.

Kik

"Kik takes online safety very seriously, and we've continued improving our technology to help increase it on the platform. Our relationships with law enforcement agencies have been strengthened through our Emergency Disclosure Request process, which allows us to quickly release information to authorities in emergency cases. Additionally, we've continued educating parents and teens on protecting themselves online, offering best practices for avoiding dangerous situations in any digital social environment.



"Online safety will always be a priority for us. Our team regularly investigates new technologies and evaluates moderation practices to help us become leaders in online safety. We want our users to safely enjoy Kik, and we will continue making it a positive place for them to interact and have meaningful conversations."

"48 Hours" investigates the murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell and the hidden dangers of meeting strangers online in "Killer App"