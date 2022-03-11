Black teen publishes book to combat a lack of representation in the Deaf community

High school senior Khyiana Tate, who is deaf, grew up signing with her friends and family, but the 18-year-old rarely saw anyone who looked like her in sign language books — so she created her own.

"It's just crucial! It's essential that Black and Brown individuals feel represented in life," Tate, who is Black, told CBS News. "It makes you feel bad when you don't see yourself."

Using pictures of those closest to her, she published "Signing with Khy" to teach American Sign Language.

"I just feel like, wow that was easy," she said of the experience. "Some people think it's difficult to do something like that, but it can be easy."

Tate's mother, Khadija Hicks, said her daughter, who is learning to drive and loves to dance, is proving she can accomplish anything. When her daughter is underestimated, "that makes her go even harder," Hicks told CBS News.

Tate plans to publish more books and wants to bridge the gap between the Deaf and hearing communities.

"I'm here as living proof to show people I can teach others, I can learn and I can be an educator," she said. "I am not beneath a hearing person or another person. I am just like everybody else."