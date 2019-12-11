NFL star Khalil Mack pays off all $80,000 worth of layaways at hometown Walmart

NFL star Khalil Mack delivered some holiday cheer for customers at a Walmart in his Florida hometown over the weekend. The Chicago Bears linebacker reportedly paid off $80,000 worth of layaway accounts, leaving many families with less to worry about.

The four-time Pro-Bowler took care of the debts at a Walmart in Fort Pierce through the Khalil Mack Foundation, which focuses on impacting lives of "intercity and under-privileged youth and families." The store announced the donation in a Facebook post and thanked him for the act of kindness.

"We have some wonderful News! If you have an active Holiday Layaway account at your local Ft. Pierce Wal-Mart, you account has been paid off!" the Walmart wrote. "We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays!"

Mack covered more than 300 accounts, which cost about $80,000 total, according to the Chicago Tribune. "His foundation came to us and said he wanted to be a secret Santa," store manager Mathias Libardi told TCPalm.com.

Mack is known for giving back to his hometown. In June, he donated 100 pairs of cleats to the Fort Pierce Westwood football team.