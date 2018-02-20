CBSN
CBS/AP February 20, 2018, 5:41 AM

KFC slowly recovering from U.K. chicken shortage

Pedestrians pass outside a closed KFC fast food store in south London, shuttered due to a chicken shortage caused by delivery "teething problems," on Feb. 19, 2018.

Getty

LONDON -- Fast-food fans were in a flutter Monday after most of the 900 KFC outlets in the U.K. and Ireland were forced to close because of a shortage of chicken. The company apologized to customers, blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL.

KFC first apologized for the problems on Saturday. In an update Monday, it listed almost 300 stores as open, but did not say when the rest might join them. The restaurant chain offered a website with information on local outlet openings.

It said those branches that remained open were operating a limited menu or shortened hours.

Surprising facts about your favorite fast food chains
19 Photos

Surprising facts about your favorite fast food chains

As Chick-fil-A moves into Manhattan, some New Yorkers are surprised to learn it's closed on Sundays; but it's not the only fast food chain with q...

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we're really sorry about that," the company said in a statement.

DHL, which recently took over the KFC contract from Bidvest Logistics, said that "due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed."

When DHL announced in October that it had won the KFC contract alongside logistics firm QSL, it promised to "re-write the rule book and set a new benchmark for delivering fresh products to KFC in a sustainable way."

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in World

Popular