Live

Watch CBSN Live

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19, will miss team's first playoff game since 2002

By Christopher Brito

/ CBS News

NFL looks ahead to the playoffs
NFL looks ahead to the playoffs 11:12

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday. The result means Stefanski will miss the team's first playoff game since 2002.

The Browns said special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach. 

The team said two other unidentified players and two more coaching staff members — tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard — also tested positive. According to NFL rules, anyone testing positive must sit out at least 10 days.  

The Browns had the NFL's longest drought without a playoff appearance. They are scheduled to play Sunday against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, where they haven't won in 17 years. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on January 5, 2021 / 11:46 AM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Christopher Brito
christopher-brito.jpg

Christopher Brito is a social media producer and trending writer for CBS News, focusing on sports and stories that involve issues of race and culture.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue