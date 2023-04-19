McCarthy unveils House GOP plan to increase the debt limit

Washington — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is unveiling a bill to increase the debt limit while cutting government spending on Wednesday, making his opening offer to the White House and Democrats ahead of a summer deadline to avoid a default.

The GOP plan would increase the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or until the end of March 2024, whichever comes first. McCarthy said on Twitter that the "Limit, Save, Grow Act" will "responsibly lift the debt ceiling into next year" while limiting spending, saving taxpayer dollars and growing the economy. The U.S. is expected to reach the limits of its borrowing authority sometime in June.

McCarthy's bill is expected to reach the House floor next week. While any legislation that pairs a debt-limit increase with spending cuts is dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate, McCarthy is hoping to gain leverage ahead of expected negotiations with the White House by passing the GOP's own bill in the House. The White House has called on the House to pass a "clean" debt ceiling increase with no spending cuts attached, and has refused to negotiate with McCarthy until he unveiled his own proposal.

Further complicating matters, it remains unclear whether McCarthy has sufficient support for the GOP bill within his own caucus.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett said McCarthy briefed him and some other members in a meeting Wednesday afternoon, but "it wasn't really a pitch" or a "hard sale." Burchett said he's "not there yet" on supporting the plan, but said he was the only person in the meeting not on board with it.

GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia indicated the plan is similar to what McCarthy announced to members on Tuesday, specifically that it would rescind unspent federal COVID-19 funds and implement Clinton-era work requirements for federal aid programs.

Loudermilk said it's not yet clear whether the bill will go through a committee process or head straight to the floor.

The U.S. Treasury reached the current debt limit of $31.4 trillion in February, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the federal government can use "extraordinary measures" to avoid a default until the summer.

Nikole Killion contributed to this report.