A Yale grad student is shot to death in what investigators fear was a perfect murder

On Feb. 6, 2021, Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old Yale graduate student and former Army National Guardsman, spent the day with Zion Perry, his fiancée, who was also a graduate student there. The couple went hiking and ice fishing, followed by dinner at her home in the affluent East Rock section of New Haven. Police say that at around 8:30 p.m. Jiang left her apartment and headed off in his Prius to his house, where he lived with his mother.

Kevin Jiang Instagram

He barely made it two blocks before his car was struck from behind by a dark SUV in what appeared to be a minor fender bender. Police believe he got out of his car, likely to check on how the other driver was and exchange information. Instead, the other motorist shot Jiang eight times -- with several bullets fired so close to his head that the exploding gunpowder left burn marks on his face.

David Zaweski, the lead homicide detective in Jiang's murder, talked with "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green for this week's all-new story, "The Ivy League Murder," airing Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Zaweski said that one witness told investigators she heard the minor fender bender, looked out a window, heard gunshots and saw muzzle flashes from a weapon. And another witness added that she not only heard the gunshots, but she saw the shooter – dressed all in black – standing over his fallen victim, continuing to fire bullets into him after he was down. Detectives would later recover a chilling home surveillance video that virtually captured Kevin's final moments alive, confirming the witness' accounts.

But deepening the mystery was the fact that the eight spent shell casings lying near Jiang were .45 caliber bullets -- and they were similar to .45 caliber shell casings found at the scene of four recent shootings in the area.

According to police, a gunman had fired .45 caliber bullets into four homes over the last several months. In those cases, no one had been hurt. Investigators interviewed the homeowners but were unable to find any connection between them.

At first glance, Jiang's murder had all the earmarks of a violent case of road rage. But Zaweski and his colleague Steven Cunningham quickly began to wonder if there was more.

"It seems a little bit more personal," Zaweski told Green. "When you have someone laying on the ground and not moving, what would cause someone to continue firing?"

Cunningham questioned the car accident. "Was it deliberate to get him out of the vehicle? Possibly something that was planned?" he said.

"And if he was specifically targeted," Zaweski continued, "what could have happened in his life to drive someone to do this?

It was a logical investigative avenue to pursue, but after breaking the tragic news to Jiang's mother and his fiancée, investigators say the portrait that emerged of Kevin was that of a gifted young man who couldn't have had an enemy in the world. He was living with, and taking care of, his mother, whom he brought from Seattle to live with him. He volunteered to work with the homeless, was deeply religious, and was a former lieutenant in the U.S. Army National Guard. Just a week earlier he had proposed to Perry, which she posted on Facebook, virtually on the anniversary of their meeting at a Christian retreat.

Kevin Jiang and Zion Perry Facebook

Pastor Gregory Hendrickson summed up the young newly engaged couple for Green. "They clearly shared a lot in common," he began. "They both loved nature. Zion was a scientist studying molecular biophysics and biochemistry… he was in the School of the Environment. They're both brilliant and hardworking students," he said, "and yet they didn't feel like their accomplishments were what defined them at the deepest level."

Zaweski and Cunningham knew they faced a daunting investigation. Jiang's murder may just have been another random shooting by the mysterious .45 caliber gunman. Whoever the shooter was, he was still on the loose.

"The suspect was out there," Zaweski said. "He wasn't identified. We didn't know where he went … and we didn't know what he would be doing next."

With few leads to pursue and a vague image of a dark SUV from surveillance footage at the scene, they knew they likely would need a break. And they got one the following day when they received an urgent call from Sgt. Jeffrey Mills of the nearby North Haven police. He provided them with startling information about two different 911 calls.

The first one occurred about a half hour after Jiang's murder. A motorist had gotten stuck on a desolate snow-covered railroad track outside a scrap metal yard he had accidentally driven into, he said, while looking for a nearby highway entrance. The motorist, Qinxuan Pan, was from Malden, Massachusetts. His record was clean, and he was calm with an excuse that Mills had heard before from others who got lost near that scrap yard. So, he helped Pan get a tow and a nearby hotel room. At the time, Mills was unaware that there had been a murder in New Haven.

Qinxuan Pan Qinxuan Pan/Facebook

But about 15 hours later, at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, Mills responded to another 911 call at an Arby's, where employees had found a bag containing a gun and box of .45 caliber bullets. The Arby's was right next door to the Best Western hotel where Pan had been taken. And by then he knew Kevin Jiang had been murdered, by someone driving a dark SUV similar to Pan's. That's when he reached out to New Haven homicide.

It turned out Pan had checked into the hotel but never stayed there. And when Zaweski sent detectives to Malden, where Pan went to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and lived with his parents --no one was home.

Zaweski turned to his computer searching for Pan, hoping to find a connection to Jiang. "We'll use Facebook as a tool to try and get a background on an individual, who they're friends with," Zaweski explained. But there seemed to be no connection with Jiang.

"And so, you're going down the list of names," Green says, "Nothing, nothing, nothing, and then you're like, 'whoa.'"

"There's our connection," Zaweski replies. That connection was Zion Perry, who was listed as a friend of Pan. She and Pan had met each other at a Christian group when Perry was an undergraduate at MIT. And although Perry was barely an acquaintance of Pan and hadn't communicated with him since she left MIT and moved to New Haven to attend Yale, the homicide detectives felt they had more than a break. They had a potential suspect who was missing from his home. And a possible motive: an obsession with Perry.

"It did seem like there was a secret obsession of Pan's going on behind the scenes that Kevin wasn't aware of, and that Zion wasn't aware of," Zaweski said. After all, Jiang's murder occurred just one week after Perry posted their engagement on Facebook, along with previous photos of them dating.

Investigators believe Pan was also responsible for the four .45 caliber shootings, and that the shootings were part of a premeditated plan. They theorized that those shootings were done to mislead them when Jiang was eventually killed, to make them think his death had been just another random incident.

"He planned it, Cunningham said. "And he knew we'd be looking at these other things."

"This wasn't a random incident out there," Zaweski added. "He was targeted."

Now, their homicide investigation, and the massive manhunt for their brilliant, tech-savvy MIT fugitive took off. U.S. Marshals joined the case and learned that Pan's family had access to millions of dollars in assets. Pan was missing, and they worried he might be trying to flee the country. The pressure was on.

"This became so high profile so fast," U.S. Marshal Joe Galvan told "48 Hours." "It was just heightened."

The Marshals galvanized their vast resources to track down Pan. They noticed Pan's parents had withdrawn large sums of cash, and that they had taken a long trip south with their son right after the murder. When the parents had been stopped in Georgia, they were in the car, but their son was gone. They said he'd simply gotten out of the car and walked away, and they didn't know where he'd gone. Investigators were skeptical.

"They would go to the ends of the earth to help support and hide him," said Matthew Duffy, a supervisor of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut. The Marshals focused in on the parents as their way to find Pan. They knew finding him would take patience as they utilized all their surveillance techniques to track the family.

Weeks went by, but eventually, their patience paid off. Pan's mother finally made a mistake that would lead the Marshals straight to her son. She made a phone call from a hotel using a clerk's phone. Investigators spoke to the clerk and were able to track that call, leading them to Pan's location at a boarding house in Alabama.

"They went there with a small army," Duffy said. "Around 20 guys … he just came out and said, 'I'm who you're looking for.'"

At the time of his arrest, Pan had on him approximately $20,000 in cash, multiple communication devices, and his father's passport. He was charged with Jiang's murder, accepted a plea deal, and was sentenced in April 2024 to serve 35 years in prison.

Pan's parents were never charged with anything. "48 Hours" reached out to the Pans, but they did not respond to our request for comment.

Investigators believe that had Pan not gotten stuck on the train tracks on that fateful February night, Jiang's murder may never have been solved.

"Could he have gotten away with murder?" Green asked Zaweski.

"He very well could have," Zaweski replied. "If he had not gotten caught up on those tracks … it would've been very difficult."

Though investigators, friends, and family were relieved that Pan had been caught and brought to justice, Jiang's mother spoke at Pan's sentencing to say she felt that 35 years was too short a sentence for the man who'd killed her only son.

Perry agreed. "I wanted to address Pan specifically," she said at the sentencing. "Although your sentence is far less than you deserve … there is also mercy. May God have mercy on you. And may he have mercy on all of us."

Even four years after Jiang's death, friends wonder what Kevin, a man of deep faith, might have thought about his killer.

"Do you think Kevin would've forgiven Pan?" Green asked Jamila Ayeh and Nasya Hubbard, who served with Jiang in the military.

"Yes, I do," said Hubbard. Added Ayeh, "Without a doubt."