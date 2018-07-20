Kevin Hart finds a sneaky way to stop Tiffany Haddish from paying back loan

Tiffany Haddish has been trying to pay back Kevin Hart for years without any success -- and she still hasn't found a way to get him the cash. Hart revealed on social media that he foiled Haddish's latest attempt to repay him for a loan he gave her years ago.

Before she became a success, Hart helped changed her life around while the two were working on a comedy show together. The actor gave her $300 to find somewhere to stay after finding out Haddish was living out of her car.

"I love my sister @tiffanyhaddish ....She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me 😂😂😂😂...." Hart wrote on Instagram.

Instead of a simple "no," Hart decided to get creative.

He wrote: "What she doesn't know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn't wearing later that day!!!! I'm dead serious. Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish ....I love u and I will never take from you. You being my Co-Star in my movie 'Night School' was more than enough. Love u with ur funky ass!!!! #NightSchool#HittingTheatersEverywhereSept28th."

It looks like neither of the "Night School" co-stars are backing down anytime soon.

The "Girls Trip" actress took to Instagram to make a response video, saying, "Ok so @kevinhart4real I see your post and I checked my back pack, and right there in my bag is the money I gave you, in a wig cap at that. I see you 👀."

"Am I going to have to fight you to give you this money back?!" the 38-year-old comedian added, "Don't make me have to roll up on your baby mama and drop it in her purse."

Hart isn't the only friend Haddish can count on for a helping hand. Earlier this month, Tyler Perry gave the actress her dream car, a brand new Tesla.

After struggling financially in her early years, the actor said Haddish put off treating herself because she didn't know how long the fame would last.

"When your career first takes off, start making a little money and you're worried, 'Is this it? Is this it? Have I made it? Have I made it?'" he explained. "So you put all the money aside. You don't want to spend it. I know that feeling. I've been there."