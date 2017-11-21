Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish welcome baby boy

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish welcomed their baby son Kenzo Kash Hart early Tuesday morning.

The comedian wrote on Twitter that his new son is "healthy & already smiling." Hart thanked his fans for their prayers.

God is truly amazing....Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ....He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 21, 2017

The couple announced on Mother's Day that they were expecting their first child together. The two married in August 2016. Hart has two children from a previous marriage.

Hart and his wife experienced a false alarm earlier this month when the comedian canceled a radio interview because he thought his wife was in labor.

"No labor yet guys....false alarm," Hart tweeted shortly after to his fans. "We are getting close tho. Waiting patiently for the arrival of our little man!!! #Harts."

In September, Hart made a vague public apology to his wife and children in which he said he made "bad error in judgment" after he allegedly fell victim to extortion.

"It's a s**tty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behavior," he said in an Instagram video. "At the end of the day, I just simply got to do better. But I'm also not gonna allow a person to have financial gain off my mistakes. In this particular situation, that's what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes."

Attorney Lisa Bloom said a woman had a brief affair with Hart in August and someone illegally recorded intimate footage of the two of them. Bloom said the woman "is adamant that she had nothing to do with this and that she is a crime victim just like Kevin Hart."