Kevin Clark, drummer and one-time child actor in "School of Rock," killed when hit by car while riding bike in Chicago

Kevin Clark, a onetime child actor who played drums in the 2003 hit movie "School of Rock," was struck and killed in a bicycle accident early Wednesday, CBS Chicago reports.

Police said Clark, 32, was riding a bicycle at about 1:20 a.m. when he was hit by a Toyota sedan. He suffered trauma throughout his body and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The car's driver, a 20-year-old woman, wasn't hurt. She reportedly was given tickets.

Clark lived in Chicago's East Lakeview neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions perform at a bar in Highwood, Illinois on May 22, 2021.

The Highwood bar and music venue Teddy O'Brians confirmed that the victim was indeed the "School of Rock" actor and said a memorial would be held for him at the bar Wednesday night.

According to an IMDB biography, Clark – a Highland Park native – had played drums since the age of 3 and began taking private lessons in fifth grade. The bio described him as "so skilled in his performances that each one demanded a standing ovation from the audience."

At the age of 13, Clark played rocking kid Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in "School of Rock," which starred Jack Black and Joan Cusack.

The IMDB bio said Clark was also part of the concert band and jazz bands at Highland Park High School and formed a garage band – in which he played drums and also some guitar and bass. He also composed several original pieces on guitar and on the computer, the IMDB bio said.

Fellow "School of Rock" child star Rivkah Reyes eulogized Clark on Twitter late Wednesday:

love you forever, spaz. i will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we'd run into each other in chicago. thank you for always showing up for me with that "big brother I never had" energy. pic.twitter.com/aIjYUBn1iS

