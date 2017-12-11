Kesha, Macklemore announce 2018 tour

Kesha and Macklemore are teaming up for a joint North American tour in 2018, the two stars announced Monday. The 30-date tour begins in Phoenix, Arizona, next June.

They announced the tour in a comedic short video where Macklemore decides to retire from the rap game to become a skating coach. Kesha eventually shows up and talks him out of his early retirement.

The duo recently released a joint single, "The Good Old Days," for Macklemore's upcoming studio album. Check it out here at ET Online.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase at Tunespeak on December 13.

Kesha plans to donate $1 from each ticket sold to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), while Macklemore says he'll donate to M Plus1, an organization focused on racial and social justice, Live Nation said in a statement.