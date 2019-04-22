6 feared dead in small plane crash in Kerrville, Texas

Authorities say six people are feared dead after a small plane crash in Kerrville, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane crashed during an attempted landing shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Bureau is now investigating the crash of a Beech BE58, a small, a twin-engine piston aircraft. According to FAA spokesperson Lynn Lundsford, the plane crashed Monday morning while preparing to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport in Kerrville, Texas.

According to preliminary reports, there were at least six people on board the aircraft. However, according to CBS affiliate KHOU, the Kerr County Sheriffs Office reports only five people are said to have died.

Wreckage from the plane was located approximately six miles from the airport. The flight had initially departed earlier in the morning from West Houston Airport. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation going forward.

This is a developing story which we will update once more information becomes available.