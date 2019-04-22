Officials identify all 6 people killed in small plane crash in Kerrville, Texas

Authorities confirmed six people died in a small plane crash in Kerrville, Texas, some 70 miles northwest of San Antonio. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the plane crashed Monday morning during an attempted landing shortly before 9 a.m.

The National Transportation Safety Bureau is now investigating the crash of a Beech BE58, a small, a twin-engine piston aircraft. The plane crashed Monday morning while preparing to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport in Kerrville, Texas, according to FAA spokesperson Lynn Lundsford.

The pilot and five people aboard the plane were all killed, said Sgt. Orlando Moreno, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. He said state law enforcement officials are securing the crash site for FAA and NTSB investigators.

The plane was registered to Jeffrey Weiss, 65, of Houston, CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reported on the "CBS Evening News." He was at the controls of the aircraft when it went down.

Jeffrey Weiss CBS News

He was a pilot for more than 40 years and donated his time to non-profit organizations like Angel Flights, which transports patients or medical supplies for children, Villarreal added.

Moreno identified the other victims as 55-year-old Stuart Roben Kensinger, 54-year-old Angela Webb Kensinger, 58-year-old Mark Damien Scioneaux, 55-year-old Scott Reagan Miller and 45-year-old Marc Tellepsen, all of Houston.

Wreckage from the plane was located approximately 6 miles from the airport. The flight had initially departed earlier in the morning from West Houston Airport. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation going forward.

A view of the crash site near the small town of Kerrville, Texas. CBS News

Brian Pascus and Peter Martinez contributed to this report.