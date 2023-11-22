Kentucky train derailment causes chemical spill, forces evacuations

A train derailed and spilled chemicals in a remote part of eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting officials to encourage residents of a small town to evacuate.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that local officials in Rockcastle County were encouraging residents of Livingston, with a population of about 200, to evacuate.

In a news release, railroad operator CSX said that the derailment occurred a little before 2:30 p.m. local time north of Livingston and involved at least 16 cars. Two cars containing sulfur were "breached" and some of the sulfur caught fire, CSX said, indicting that sulfur dioxide gas was being released into the air.

The company was conducting air quality testing in the area.

"We will work together with the local authorities to secure the area and safety is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan," CSX said.

One crew member was treated at the scene for minor injuries, CBS affiliate WKYT-TV reported.

A Red Cross emergency shelter was opened at a local middle school, the station said. CSX also said it would be covering the cost of hotel rooms for residents in the town of Mount Vernon.

"She says, 'You're evacuated, there's 12 to 14 cars in the river, you have to get out of here,'" Livingston resident Cindy Bradley told WKYT from the emergency shelter. "We said, 'What about Thanksgiving?'"

"I was freaking out, because I'm like, 'We're cooking, we have turkeys in the oven, we can't leave," Livingston resident Linda Todd told the station.

Beshear also declared a state of emergency in the county so more resources could be applied to the response.

"By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe," Beshear said.

He urged people to avoid the area to allow state and local officials to respond.

It was not immediately clear how extensive the spill was or what impact it might have on the environment in the remote area. The sheriff and local judge executive didn't immediately respond to emails seeking further comment.

According to the American Lung Association, exposure to sulfur dioxide can cause respiratory issues such as shortness of breath, and long-term exposure can be especially hazardous to children, the elderly and those with asthma.