Kentucky community gripped by tragedy remembers shooting victims

Prosecutors in Benton, Kentucky say they will try the 15-year-old accused of murdering two schoolmates Tuesday as an adult. The gunman is accused of killing 15-year-olds Preston Ryan Cope and Bailey Nicole Holt.

Elementary and middle schools are in session on Thursday, but Marshall County High School will remain closed, reports CBS News' Adriana Diaz. President Trump tweeted his condolences to the families on Wednesday. As the small town tries to return to normal, friends and family can only remember the impact that Bailey and Preston had on their lives.

Jacob Landis says the locker room will never be the same without Preston Cope.

"I played baseball with him for three or four years," he said. "He's an incredible kid. I mean, every time you saw him he was smiling walking down the hallway. He never had anything negative to say."

Fifteen-year-old Bailey Holt died at the scene. Her mother described her as "a perfect sweet soul" and called the tragedy "unbearable for our family".

"Everybody just froze and didn't know what to do," said senior Keatyn Gamble.

SShe was in the high school's commons area where the shooting happened.

"Nobody knew what it was and then you saw the boy with the gun and everybody dropped," Gamble said. "Some teachers were pulling kids into rooms and then they were crawling out the window -- windows of classrooms. A full classroom of kids crawled out a window just trying to get away from the school."

Gamble said two of her friends were injured. One was shot and the other suffered a concussion from being trampled during the commotion.

On Wednesday, students from Marshall County High joined others from a nearby school for a prayer service and vigil. Gamble says the community will heal as a family.

"Everybody is just so loving to each other and they want to make sure you're okay and be by your side through anything," Gamble said.

We still do not know the shooter's name or motive. On Thursday, prosecutors are expected to charge the 15-year-old suspect with two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault. A grand jury is scheduled to hear the case on February 13.