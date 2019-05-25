Kentucky Noah's Ark sues insurance company over damage caused by heavy rains

Williamstown, Ky. — In the Bible, the ark survived an epic flood. Yet the owners of Kentucky's Noah's ark attraction are demanding their insurance company bail them out after heavy rains caused nearly $1 million in property damage.



The Ark Encounter says in a federal lawsuit that rains in 2017 and 2018 caused a landslide on its access road. The lawsuit says the road has been rebuilt. The ark was not damaged.

The Courier Journal reports the attraction's insurance carriers refused to cover the damage, however.

The 510-foot-long wooden ark has been a popular northern Kentucky attraction since its 2016 opening. Answers in Genesis, the company that operates the Ark Encounter, also operates the Creation Museum in Petersburg, which opened its doors in 2007.

The suit names Allied World Assurance Co. Holdings of Switzerland, its use company and three other insurance carriers.



Ark Encounter seeks compensatory and punitive damages. The Swiss company hasn't responded in court filings.