How to watch the 2018 Kentucky Derby: Start time, live stream and odds

The Kentucky Derby gets underway Saturday at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," this will be the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby, considered the most prestigious horse race of the year. This year's "Run for the Roses" prize is $2 million.

What time is the Kentucky Derby today?

Post time for the famous race is 6:34 p.m. E.T. However, there are 11 other races on the agenda at Churchill Downs Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m. Those races will be broadcast on NBC 2:30 p.m. ET, starting with race number eight.

Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018

Saturday, May 5, 2018 Start Time: 6:34 p.m. ET

6:34 p.m. ET Location: Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial available)

If you can't make it to Louisville for this year's Kentucky Derby, you can watch the broadcast on NBC TV or stream it online. If you're watching at home, make a Mint Julep, the official drink of the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Bob Baffert's Justify is still a top favorite to win the race. He started off at 3-1 odds but latest numbers show 7-2. Baffert will be looking to clinch his fifth win at Churchill Downs.

Other notable favorites include My Boy Jack, now showing 5-1 odds. Possibly the most experienced 3-year old in the Kentucky Derby this year, he has wins at the Southwest Stakes and Lexinton Stakes in his 10 races.

Todd Pletcher's horse Audible, who won last month's Florida Derby, has 6-1 odds to win as of Saturday morning. Four previous winners of the Florida Derby have also won at Churchill Downs in the past 10 years, including last year's champion Always Dreaming, who was also trained by Pletcher. Audible is backed by the audiobook company of the same name.

Here's the full list of horses running in Saturday's Kentucky Derby, listed by post position. Odds are current as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Horse Order & Odds:

Firenze Fire (63-1)

Free Drop Billy (41-1)

Promises Fulfilled (46-1)

Flameaway (51-1)

Audible (6-1)

Good Magic (8-1)

Justify (7-2)

Lone Sailor (32-1)

Hofburg (25-1)

My Boy Jack (5-1)

Bolt d'Oro (9-1)

Enticed (54-1)

Bravazo (69-1)

Mendelssohn (6-1)

Instilled Regard (99-1)

Magnum Moon (13-1)

Solomini (64-1)

Vino Rosso (15-1)

Noble Indy (54-1)

Combatant (77-1)



What do the odds mean?

In odds listings, the first number is the amount of profit made for a bet in the amount of the second number. For example, 13-2 odds will pay out $15 – $13 in winnings and the original $2 bet.