Kentucky governor declares state of emergency after collapsed building traps 2 men

A building collapsed on two men in Kentucky, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the declaration around 6:25 a.m., writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it would mobilize state resources to rescue the two men.

"Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for their safety and for the brave teams working to rescue them," wrote Beshear, referencing his wife.

I have signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Martin County following the collapse of a coal preparation plant. Two workers are trapped inside and a number of teams are working to rescue these individuals. The Order mobilizes state resources to help. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 1, 2023

The men have been trapped in a collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky's Martin County since Tuesday evening. The county first declared a local emergency, according to CBS News affiliate WYMT. According to WYMT, the preparation plant is more than 10 stories tall and the men inside were preparing it for demolition.

"This coal preparation plant has been out of commission for a while - for several years," Martin County Sheriff John Kirk told WYMT. "It's my understanding that the coal company sold it for basically scrap. And they were salvaging what they could out of it. ... They typically take these down in sections. They fall them - you know, cut torch and fall them in section. We believe that's what happened. That it just didn't fall the way they had projected it to fall and it actually closed around them."

Kirk said that he believed the men were on the bottom floor of the building when it collapsed. Kirk said that rescuers have located one of the men and have spoken with him.

The second man has not yet been located, Kirk said.

Area fire departments and emergency response agencies have been responding to the scene, according to WYMT. Kirk told the publication that the scale of the collapse made the scene dangerous for rescuers.

"This is a lot of weight. A lot of large metal structures, a lot of concrete, and very confined space last. Very tight spaces. Any time you put a rescuer in that situation, you're putting in putting his life in danger," said Kirk. "You kind of feel helpless that you can't do more, that you can't for it faster. But this is not a fast process. It's a very slow process in order to try to keep everybody safe."

WYMT reported that county officials will provide updates in a news conference on Wednesday.