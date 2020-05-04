From the 60 Minutes archives: Kent State

On May 4, 1970, four students were killed and nine were wounded when National Guard troops opened fire on the campus at Kent State University. By May 5, a photograph taken by John Filo had been flashed from the small Ohio campus to every newspaper in the world. Later, it would win a Pulitzer prize. To millions of people it represented something - this moment of grief for an American teenager, Mary Ann Vecchio, as she wept over the body of an American student, Jeffrey Miller.

Kent State: The photo that changed America

At the time, John Filo was a student working in Kent State's photo lab. Now a CBS photographer, in 2015 he sat down with 60 Minutes Overtime and recalled the morning he captured the iconic photo. "She was the first person to the body of Jeffrey Miller that knelt down next to the body of Jeffrey Miller," Filo said of Vecchio. "She thought she could help."