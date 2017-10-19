Kenny Chesney announces "Trip Around the Sun" tour dates

Kenny Chesney announced his "Trip Around the Sun" tour on Wednesday. The country star is ready to hit the road again when he kicks off his tour on April 21, 2018 in Tampa.
The tour includes 18 dates and will wrap up in Boston. Concerts will include guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.
In a video statement, Chesney said of his fans, "To say I miss the stage would be an understatement, but not just the stage. I miss the energy, the passion, the spirit of 'No Shoe Nation.'" Chesney's last tour was in 2016.
The singer is set to release "Live from No Shoes Nation," his second live album, on Oct. 27.
Here are Chesney's tour dates.
April 21: Tampa -- Raymond James Stadium
April 28: Milwaukee -- Miller Park
May 5: Minneapolis -- US Bank Stadium
May 19: Arlington, Texas -- AT&T Stadium
May 26: Atlanta -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 2: Pittsburgh -- Heinz Field
June 9: Philadelphia -- Lincoln Financial Field
June 16: Columbus -- Mapfre Stadium
June 23: Phoenix -- Chase Field
June 30: Denver -- Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium
July 7: Seattle --Centurylink Field
July 14: Kansas City, Missouri -- Arrowhead Stadium
July 21: St. Louis -- Busch Stadium
July 28: Chicago -- Soldier Field
Aug. 4: Detroit -- Ford Field
Aug. 11: Nashville -- Nissan Stadium
Aug. 18: East Rutherford, New Jersey -- MetLife Stadium
Aug. 24: Foxborough, Massachusetts -- Gilette Stadium