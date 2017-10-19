Kenny Chesney announces "Trip Around the Sun" tour dates

Kenny Chesney announced his "Trip Around the Sun" tour on Wednesday. The country star is ready to hit the road again when he kicks off his tour on April 21, 2018 in Tampa.

The tour includes 18 dates and will wrap up in Boston. Concerts will include guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.

In a video statement, Chesney said of his fans, "To say I miss the stage would be an understatement, but not just the stage. I miss the energy, the passion, the spirit of 'No Shoe Nation.'" Chesney's last tour was in 2016.

The singer is set to release "Live from No Shoes Nation," his second live album, on Oct. 27.

Here are Chesney's tour dates.

April 21: Tampa -- Raymond James Stadium

April 28: Milwaukee -- Miller Park

May 5: Minneapolis -- US Bank Stadium

May 19: Arlington, Texas -- AT&T Stadium

May 26: Atlanta -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 2: Pittsburgh -- Heinz Field

June 9: Philadelphia -- Lincoln Financial Field

June 16: Columbus -- Mapfre Stadium

June 23: Phoenix -- Chase Field

June 30: Denver -- Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium

July 7: Seattle --Centurylink Field

July 14: Kansas City, Missouri -- Arrowhead Stadium

July 21: St. Louis -- Busch Stadium

July 28: Chicago -- Soldier Field

Aug. 4: Detroit -- Ford Field

Aug. 11: Nashville -- Nissan Stadium

Aug. 18: East Rutherford, New Jersey -- MetLife Stadium

Aug. 24: Foxborough, Massachusetts -- Gilette Stadium