Paramedics called to Kennedy compound in Massachusetts

Paramedics responded to a call Thursday at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Public records indicate the residence belonged to Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Robert F. Kennedy.

The Hyannis News reported a young woman was in cardiac arrest.

The Kennedy compound consists of three houses on six acres on the waterfront along Nantucket Sound in Massachusetts. In the early 1960s, President John F. Kennedy and his young family were often photographed there, and it served as the "summer White House" while he was in office.

Since then, extended members of the Kennedy family have gathered there for various family events, including a family party on July 4. Kerry Kennedy, a daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, posted a photo on Instagram of the dozens of attendees.

The late Sen. Ted Kennedy kept the main house as his residence until his death in 2009.

