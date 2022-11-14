Former Playboy model accepts plea deal in beating death of doctor whose body was found in a car trunk near Lake Mead

A former model charged in the beating death of a California doctor whose body was found in a car trunk outside Las Vegas has accepted a plea agreement. CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will take an Alford plea to second-degree murder, according to court documents.

Instead of pleading guilty, Turner is acknowledging there is enough evidence for a conviction. In exchange, she will be eligible for parole in 10 years.

Kelsey Turner appears for her court hearing where she pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the death of a California psychiatrist, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Turner, a former model for Playboy Italia and Maxim magazines, could receive anywhere from 10 to 25 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Prosecutors say Turner, her boyfriend and their roommate were involved in the 2019 killing of 71-year-old psychiatrist Thomas Kirk Burchard.

Diana Pena, the roommate, testified Turner was romantically involved with Burchard and was upset by images and messages saved on his phone. Pena said Jon Kennison, the boyfriend, hit the victim with a bat. Instead of taking him to the hospital, Turner told Kennison to hit him again.

Burchard's body and a bloodied bat were found in Turner's abandoned Mercedes-Benz near Lake Mead.

Investigators were able to locate Turner at her home, which records showed Burchard paid her rent.

Judy Earp, Burchard's former girlfriend, told CBS Sacramento in 2019 that Turner said she was struggling and concerned she would become homeless, and Burchard wanted to help. She said Burchard helped Turner find an apartment and eventually began paying for her rent.

"It's been really hard realizing he's never coming home," Earp told the station after his death.

Kennison was sentenced to between 18 and 45 years in prison.

Pena pleaded guilty to a reduced accessory charge in exchange for testifying.