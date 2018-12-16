$25,000 reward offered for missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Kelsey Berreth, a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day. An anonymous donor provided the reward money to the Woodland Park Police Department, which is leading the search.

Berreth was last seen on surveillance video entering a Woodland Park grocery store on Nov. 22.

Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, told investigators the couple met that day so he could pick up their 1-year-old daughter. They did not live together.

Police Cmdr. Greg Couch declined comment Sunday about a search of Frazee's 35-acre property that began Friday.

Police have not called Frazee a person of interest. Frazee's attorney, Jeremy Loew, said his client is cooperating. Loew said that Frazee has provided police with DNA samples and access to his cellphone. Woodland Park is 50 miles south of Denver.