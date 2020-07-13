Russell Crowe, Rita Wilson and other celebrities post moving tributes for Kelly Preston

Actress Kelly Preston died at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said on Instagram on Monday. In his post about his wife, Travolta said, "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered." Several others are now paying tribute to the actress on social media.

Academy Award winner Russell Crowe tweeted a poignant memory about the actress, writing: "Kelly Preston. Can't remember where, but, met first in late '92 I think. Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig. I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem. Love to her family. R.I.P"

Former actor and California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger remembered Preston as "extraordinary."

"I was lucky enough to star with her and direct her, and her talent was off the charts. She had such a big heart, she was a wonderful wife and mother, and my thoughts are with John and the whole family," Schwarzenegger tweeted. Maria Shriver also remembered Preston as "a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife."

"My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength," Shriver tweeted.

"Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely," wrote actress Chloe Bennet. "Can't believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family."

Ella Travolta, her 20-year-old daughter, also wrote a moving tribute for her mother. "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she posted on Instagram Monday. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."

In the post, Travolta thanked her mother for her love and making the world a better place.

Spencer Breslin, who played Preston's son in "The Cat in the Hat," tweeted a message about the actress. "RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss," he wrote.

Another former co-star, Daniel Dae Kim, also tweeted about Preston, writing: "I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, 'For Love of The Game.' We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn't have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I'll never forget that. Thank you Kelly."

Actor Josh Gad also took to Twitter to remember Preston. "I'm in absolute shock," he wrote."What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss."

Rita Wislon tweeted a photo of herself with Preston, writing a simple caption: "Sweet Kelly. God rest your soul. You will be so missed."

Preston had a lengthy career on film and television and at times appeared in films with her husband. Their son, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16 after a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas. They had two other children, daughter Ella Bleu in 2000 and son Benjamin in 2010.