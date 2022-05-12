"I am ecstatic": Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first child

The Osbourne family is gaining a new member! Kelly Osbourne, the multi-hyphenate creative, revealed Thursday that she's expecting her first child.

The "Fashion Police" alum, 37, shared a photo of her ultrasound, writing, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why."

"I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!" she wrote to her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The announcement came several months after Osbourne made her relationship with DJ Sid Wilson Instagram official. "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she wrote in the Valentine's Day post.

Fans and celebrity friends alike joined in Thursday to congratulate Osbourne.

"YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You're gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can't wait to meet your baby!!!" Ross Matthews wrote.

"Congrats mumma," pop star Jessie J. wrote.

Vanessa Bryant commented "Congratulations!!!!!💖"

In an episode of "Red Table Talk" last year, Osbourne shared she wanted children, but said her struggle with addiction "robbed" her of life experiences over the years.

"I feel very behind," Osbourne shared on the June 2021 episode. "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now."