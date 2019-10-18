Kellogg's and GLAAD team up for anti-bullying campaign – featuring six cereals "all together"

Cereal aficionados are known to mix their favorite kinds of breakfast confections in one bowl, and Kellogg's has made it easier to do that while making a broader point. The cereal maker has teamed up with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) for their anti-bullying campaign, "All Together," and they're doing just that — putting six cereals together in one box.

The new purple box features mascots from six Kellogg's brands — from Tony the Tiger to Toucan Sam — to help promote inclusion and togetherness.

The cereals won't actually be mixed in with each other. The box is a variety pack featuring mini boxes of Kellogg's favorites: Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats, Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops.

"We all belong together," Kellogg's writes on their website. "So for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal. It's a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you're from or who you love. We believe that all people deserve an environment where they can be their best selves."

Kellogg's first announced the "All Together" cereals for GLAAD's "Spirit Day" in 2018, according to The Advocate.

The limited-edition box was relaunched for 2019 Spirit Day, a day to promote anti-bullying by encouraging people to wear purple and support a more accepting world for LGBTQ youth, according to Kellogg. Kellogg will also donate $50,000 to GLAAD.

GLAAD celebrated Spirit Day on October 17, with millions of people wearing purple to raise awareness. It is unclear how long the purple cereal boxes will be available.