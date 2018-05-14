Community marches for suspect who died after struggle with sheriff's deputies in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS -- More than 100 people have been marching in a New Orleans suburb in remembrance of a 22-year-old man whose death after a struggle with sheriff's deputies has been classified as a homicide. Four agents have been placed on desk duty as the investigation continues, reports CBS affiliate WWL-TV of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Monday night's march happened after authorities in Jefferson Parish announced preliminary autopsy results indicating Keeven Robinson had signs of trauma from pressure on his neck and that he died of asphyxiation.

New Orleans media videos on social media showed marchers carrying signs. One read "Enough is Enough." Another said "Justice for Keeven."

Some marchers were heard singing "Amazing Grace."

"For me it means unity, coming together and pretty much just supporting the family," Regina Hollins told WWL-TV.

The sheriff's office is investigating four deputies, with help from state police and the FBI.

WWL-TV writes that the march stems from Robinson's death last week from injuries he sustained during a struggle with Jefferson Parish Narcotics Detectives. Robinson was allegedly being investigated for drugs and was spotted at a local gas station when he took off in his car. It was about a block away from the gas station when detectives caught up with Robinson that the fatal encounter took place.

The station also adds that the march came hours after the coroner released Robinson's autopsy that stated he had traumatic injuries to the soft tissue of his neck and that his death was caused by the actions of another.

Robinson's father, Steve Jackson, said "Enough is enough ... it's time for it to stop man."

"At this time I'm lost for words," he added.

WWL-TV writes that Robinson's grandmother said young black men shouldn't live in fear of police.

"We want the young black men to be able to walk the streets and when the police do frisk them, we want them to be able to stand and let the police do their job," Sheryl Robinson said. "They're afraid of the police. They are killing our children. It's time to stop, enough is enough."

WWL-TV's earlier report showing surveillance footage of Robinson entering the gas station can be seen here or in the video player below: