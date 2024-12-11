Keanu Reeves on finding his "inner Shadow" for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3"

Keanu Reeves, Jeff Fowler on stepping into the "Sonic" universe

The "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie franchise is set to expand its legacy with "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," bringing back director Jeff Fowler and introducing Keanu Reeves as Shadow, a fan-favorite character from the video game series. The film, distributed by Paramount Pictures, premieres in theaters on Dec. 20.

Reeves joins the cast as Shadow, described as Sonic's dark antihero counterpart, complete with powers mirroring Sonic's speed and strength. Speaking on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, Reeves shared his excitement about taking on the role of Shadow.

"There's something really special about the concentration and the way that you have to articulate the voice and express," Reeves said. "I find it really exhilarating."

Shadow's character comes with a deep backstory and intense emotions, which Reeves said required a unique approach to bring to life.

"I went searching and looking ... trying to find my inner Shadow and bring it out to the fore," he added.

Director Jeff Fowler praised Reeves' dedication to capturing Shadow's essence.

"One of the things Keanu did, which is really smart, was identify the other characters' voice performances," Fowler said. "When you have four voice actors in the same film, they all want to have their own unique sound. Keanu identified that need and found his Shadow."

The Sonic movie franchise has brought in over $725 million worldwide, and fans can expect more Easter eggs and nods to the classic video games.

Fowler confirmed one nostalgic reference: Blowing air into game cartridges to make them work.

"I don't know what the science is behind it," Fowler joked.

Meanwhile, fans of Reeves' other iconic role, John Wick, may be wondering about the possibility of a fifth chapter.

"You can never say never, but my knees right now are saying, You can't do another 'John Wick,'" Reeves quipped.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" premieres in theaters next Friday, Dec. 20.