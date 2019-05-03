Trump campaign spokeswoman says it's not too early to take on Democratic challengers

President Trump's 2020 campaign national press secretary said Thursday "there's no doubt" Mr. Trump should be weighing in on Democratic challengers this early in the election cycle. "It's important President Trump takes this fight to the candidates," Kayleigh McEnany told CBSN's "Red and Blue" on Thursday.

McEnany said that "especially" included former Vice President Joe Biden, who launched his presidential bid last week.

Biden has faced mounting attacks from the White House in recent days. On Wednesday, Mr. Trump retweeted nearly 60 people criticizing Biden after he received an endorsement from the International Association of Firefighters.

Biden is at the top of recent polling of Democratic candidates, usually followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Earlier this week, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway commented to reporters on the lack of diversity seen in the two front-runners.

She asked if Democratic voters do "not want all these women who are running? All these people of color? Because apparently you've got the two old white straight men career politicians in the lead."

The crop of Democratic candidates is historically diverse. It includes six women, two black candidates, a Latino man and a gay man.

McEnany defended Conway's comments, as well as the Republican ticket's own lack of diverse candidates. McEnany accused Democrats for "playing identity politics."

McEnany insisted no matter who is on the Democratic ticket, Mr. Trump is ready for the general election fight. She said doesn't expect Biden "to be the last" person to face Mr. Trump's attacks.

"Having spoken with the president myself, I don't think that there's any one candidate that he's putting above another," she said. "I think he sees this whole field as a group that he's not scared of and ready to take on."