17-year-old homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal

Soon after 17-year old Kaylee Foster was crowned high school homecoming queen in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, she took off her tiara and put on helmet No. 15. In the homecoming game, as place kicker, she scored two field goals.

But the team needed more. With the game tied in overtime it all depended on Kaylee and one more kick.

"And then it went in," she said. "I was like, 'Wow,' and then the next thing I know everyone is like right there."

Rendy Foster

The kick made her an instant star on social media. Over the course of a whirlwind weekend, she did a TV interview while getting made up for the homecoming dance.

"I was just going out there to kick an extra point, and now here we are," she said.

Kaylee, now a senior, has been on the football team for three years. But among homecoming queens she's not alone. Nike's controversial new ad featuring quarterback Colin Kaepernick includes 18-year-old Alicia Woollcott from Michigan.

"Don't settle for homecoming queen. Or linebacker. Do both," the ad states. Nike calls the ad, "Dream Crazy." But it's not such a crazy dream after all.