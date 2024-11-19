Comedian Katt Williams often brags about passing Marine boot camp. The Marines say they have no record of it.

Los Angeles — Katt Williams, the Emmy-winning actor and renowned stand-up comedian, for years has claimed to have joined the U.S. Marine Corps as a teenager and successfully navigated the rigorous training only to be drummed out of the military when his superiors discovered he was a minor. The Marines told CBS News they have no record of him.

Dating back to at least 2016, Williams has claimed association with the U.S. Marine Corps when talking about his personal biography in video blogs, in his stand-up routines and in interviews viewed and heard by tens of millions of people. His claims of military service seem to not be attached to any of his critically acclaimed jokes or characters he has created for stage and screen but instead, a part of his journey towards comedy.

The U.S. Marine Corps tells CBS News there's no record of Williams ever entering military service or attending any Marine Corps recruit training camps.

Multiple emails and phone calls were sent to Williams' publicist, Amy Sisoyev, and his representatives at Creative Artists Agency, but no reply was returned for almost two weeks.

Earlier this year, Williams sat down for a nearly 3-hour interview with ESPN's "First Take" correspondent Shannon Sharpe on his podcast, "Club Shay Shay." The interview has racked up more than 83 million views on YouTube as of publication and is the most watched interview in YouTube's history.

Sharpe, a former Denver Bronco and ex-NFL analyst for CBS Sports, asked Williams about being raised in Florida.

"I try to join the Marine Corps and they won't accept me because I'm too young, and I've lied and told them I'm 16 and my family is moving down and I don't have my ID but it's coming. And so they [the Marines] let me go to the boot camp," said Williams.

Katt Williams at a film premiere in Los Angeles in 2017. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Similarly, on comedian Marc Maron's podcast last year, Williams said, "And then I attempt to join the Marine Corps, and I go off to boot camp and I pass, and then they reveal that I'm too young, and they give me a little ceremony because I did pass, you know, oo-Rah."

He added: "I wasn't even 16. I wasn't even 16. I was already — I had miscalculated it wrong. I thought that you know, by the time I got back I would be good, but I hadn't turned 16 by the time boot camp was over."

Maron, whose "WTF" podcast garners more than 55 million listens per year, asked Williams if he got through boot camp and about his ceremony.

Williams reaffirmed that he passed boot camp, saying, "When you come back everybody gets the ceremony and I was supposed to have been, probably put in the brig or court-martialed or something, but they didn't treat me like that. … As far as the Marine Corps thing, whatever those commercials were selling, you remember those commercials back in that time … if you wanted to join a gang, the Marines was the gang to join."

On Saturday, CBS News attended the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles where Williams was interviewed about his life and career by Jesse David Fox, a Vulture writer and host of "Good One: The Podcast About Jokes." Williams is set to launch his multistate "Heaven on Earth" tour next year.

While Williams did not discuss his alleged short stint in the Marines, the comedian said "Thank God I tell the truth" when asked by Fox about his past statements in interviews.

CBS News filed a Freedom of Information Act request for records pertaining to Williams' alleged enlistment in the Marine Corps.

Marine Corps officials searched for records pertaining to Williams using his full name — Micah Sierra Williams — and other identifying information such as his date of birth and social security number. Officials told CBS News that their database of official military personnel files dates back to the 1960s, housed at the National Personnel Records Center of the National Archives.

"We searched the files maintained by the Manpower Management Performance Branch but were unable to identify Mr. Williams as a member or former member of the U.S. Marine Corps," wrote an official in response to CBS News' public records request.

Marine Corps officials told CBS News that if Williams' story was accurate, there would be records showing his entry into military service, his graduation and discharge, even if he fraudulently enlisted as a minor.

Army veteran Anthony Anderson, who runs "Guardians of Valor," a popular social media website that investigates service member records, told CBS News that Williams' claims are a "slap in the face of people who have earned the title of Marine."

"Boot camp for the Marine Corps is not an easy task. To call yourself a Marine, you have to go through at least 13 weeks of boot camp and successfully navigate the crucible … people have died in training at boot camp trying to earn the title of Marine," said Anderson.

While it's unclear when exactly Williams began to claim he graduated from Marine boot camp, the earliest examples CBS News could find stemmed from Williams' 2016 feud with actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

In a video that appears to have been recorded by Williams, addressing drug abuse allegations, the comedian says, "Ever since I got out of the Marine Corps, I can only breathe out of one nostril."

That same year, Williams was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and battery charges after a fight at an apartment complex in Gainesville, Georgia, with a 17-year-old high school wrestler who was also charged, according to previous news reports. Williams pleaded not guilty and the case lingered on until earlier this year when local prosecutors decided to drop the case against Williams.

Soon after his arrest Williams spoke about the episode on stage, suggesting that he wasn't actually put into a chokehold by the teenager and in fact, that Williams had let him win, adding, "I'm Semper Fi till I die, Marine Corps b----. I passed motherf---ing boot camp at 16."

Williams' routine was removed from YouTube due to copyright infringement issues, but the video still exists in the reader forum on Military.com, a military news and culture website. A user posted the video to the website in 2016 and asked: "Katt Williams a Marine?"