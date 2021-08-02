Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer diagnosis

Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed that she's been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer. Griffin, 60, made the announcement Monday on social media in a note to her fans.

"I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed," he wrote. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"

"Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing," she added. "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

Griffin is best known for her brash and boisterous stand-up comedy, which led her to a successful career in TV. She's won two Emmy Awards, one in 2007 and another in 2008, for her popular reality series "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List." In 2013, she won a Grammy for her live comedy album "Calm Down Gurl."

"Whether I like it or not, I think I'm a resilient survivor," Griffin told ABC's "Nightline." She described the shock she felt hearing her cancer diagnosis. "The irony is not lost on me that, a little over a year ago, all I wanted to do was die. And now, all I wanna do is live."

In her post on Monday, Griffin appeared to reference the fallout after her viral photoshoot where she held a mask of former President Donald Trump that dripped with fake blood. "It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be fine."

The photo, which Griffin posted in 2017, nearly ended her career. After she was criticized on social media, Griffin apologized, but the damage was done. She lost endorsement deals, was fired from CNN, was under investigation for conspiracy to assassinate the president — a charge that potentially carries a life sentence. She also said she was placed on a no-fly list.

In 2019, Griffin said the image was meant to be political satire and said she would do it again because of the lessons learned.

"I think a lot of people would love it if I said, I wish I had never taken that picture. I wish I had never cursed, I wish I had never made this comment or that comment," she told "CBS Sunday Morning."

"But the most important thing that I hope people see is that, long after I kick the bucket, they see the crazy red-haired lady didn't go down."