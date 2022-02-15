Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is the 30th Democrat to leave the House

Long Island Democrat Kathleen Rice of New York's 4th congressional district announced Tuesday that she will retire, becoming the 30th House Democrat to announce they will leave the House this election cycle.

"I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve," Rice wrote in her announcement.

Rice has represented her Long Island district since 2015, and previously served as the Nassau County District Attorney. Her district remained largely unchanged in the state's new congressional map.

Her district has an estimated 57.78% Democratic vote share, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.

Rice's departure makes 22 House Democrats that will retire from public office outright, while eight others are leaving the House to run for another office.

Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., talks to reporters about her opposition to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., becoming the speaker of the House when the Democrats take the majority in the 116th Congress, in the basement of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

By comparison, six House Republicans have announced retirements, seven are running for another office and two have resigned.

The high number of House Democrat exits signal the party is anticipating a tough set of midterm elections, and for Republicans to flip the chamber.

"Everyone is too afraid to run as a House Democrat because they know their caucus is about to see mass layoffs this November," said Calvin Moore, communications director of the Congressional Leadership Fund, a House GOP-backed outside group. "The 2022 elections are coming up quick and Democrats need to decide now whether they want to retire or stick around and get fired."