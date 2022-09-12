Kate, Princess of Wales, shares 4-year-old Prince Louis' heartfelt words about the queen

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, spoke to visitors mourning the Queen outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday – and the princess shared a sweet sentiment from her youngest son, Prince Louis. "She's now with Great Grandpa," the 4-year-old said about his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The princess visited Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince William, as well as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The four were met by crowds of people, paying their respects to the queen.

Kate stopped to speak with some visitors, and shared Louis' words with a group of children, reports Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor for the Sunday Times and a CBS News contributor.

An emotional Princess of Wales told a group children that Prince Louis said of #TheQueen “At least Grannie is with Great Grandpa now” while another well-wisher said “It was really nice” to see William, Harry, Kate and Meghan together — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) September 10, 2022

The moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok, where it was viewed more than 2 million times. In the video, Kate calls Louis "so sweet," and says his thoughts show "how special [the Queen] was to all generations."

Louis became known for being mischievous: He was caught on camera making faces at an event for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. He is youngest of the royal couple's three children and little brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The family received new titles after the queen died and her son, Charles, became king. King Charles' eldest son, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, are now Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children are now princes and princess of Wales.

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have also become a prince and princess.

Saturday was the first time William, Kate, Harry and Meghan stepped out publicly since the queen died. It is also the first time the four reunited publicly in many months. Harry and Meghan moved to the United States in 2020, which caused a rift in the family.

Other members of the royal family, like Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, visited Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Saturday. That is where the queen died two days earlier.

The scene outside at both monuments was filled with tributes and flowers to the queen and members of the public mourning the loss of their monarch.