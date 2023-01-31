Man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. as affidavit reveals boy's final words

A Washington, D.C. government employee accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month has turned himself in to police, officials said Tuesday, while an arrest affidavit revealed the boy's final words after being shot.

Jason Lewis, 41, was charged with second-degree murder while armed after an investigation and presentation of the case to a grand jury, Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert J. Contee III said in a briefing.

Lewis turned himself in on Tuesday morning and remains in police custody, Contee said.

According to an initial news release from the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. There, they found Blake, who was alive but "suffering from apparent gunshot wounds." Lewis said at the time that he had heard noises and observed someone that "appeared to be tampering with vehicles." Blake was transported to an area hospital, but "life-saving efforts failed" and he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, Contee said that video evidence had been used to clarify the situation and bring charges against Lewis.

Video showed Blake was breaking into cars with several other young people, who have not come forward or been identified, according to Contee. The group was in a stolen car, Contee said, which was being used as a getaway vehicle.

Lewis, who legally owned his firearm and had a concealed carry permit, retrieved his gun and went outside, Contee said. The initial shot was fired while Blake was near the stolen getaway vehicle and "not an immediate threat," the police chief said. When the first shot was fired, the getaway vehicle reversed and crashed in an alley.

Flowers are secured to a pole as a memorial to Karon Blake, 13, on the corner of Quincy Street NE and Michigan Avenue NE in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The note reads, "Karon we will love and miss you dearly." Carolyn Kaster / AP

The first shot missed Blake, but caused him to "run at" Lewis, Contee said. Lewis fired again, striking Blake. CBS affiliate WUSA reported neighbors heard four or five shots total.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lewis spoke to officers at the scene of the shooting and said that he had been standing in the entryway to his courtyard when Blake ran at his house. Contee said there was no confrontation between Lewis and Blake before the shot was fired.

The video also captured Blake's last words: "I'm a kid, I'm a kid." Blake can also be heard yelling "I am sorry" multiple times, followed by "Please don't" and "No," multiple times, according to the affidavit.

"You know, and probably everyone in this city knows, the loss of life, especially a child ... that's something that just really pierces my soul, to be quite honest with you," Contee said, when asked to react to Blake's final words. "Here we have a kid who's dead, who shouldn't be. I would hope that anybody with half a heart would, you know, that would impact you in some way, shape or fashion."

Contee said he could not confirm if the full video would be released. Lewis' concealed-carry permit has been revoked.