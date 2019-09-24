Tropical Depression Karen could bring heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

Karen has downgraded to a tropical depression, but it's still expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, CBS Miami reports. The storm appears to pose no threat to Florida; instead it is expected to move its way north near Bermuda.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Monday advisory, the center of the system was about 130 miles south-southwest of St. Croix. It was moving to the northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

A turn toward the north is expected late Monday night or early Tuesday, and a northward to north-northeastward motion should continue through Wednesday night.

National Hurricane Center

On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea Monday evening and pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands late Monday night or Tuesday morning. Karen will move over the western Atlantic to the north of Puerto Rico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.