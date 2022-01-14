Rapper formerly known as Kanye West named main suspect in Los Angeles battery investigation

Rapper formerly known as Kanye West investiga...

Rapper formerly known as Kanye West investigated for alleged battery

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is the main suspect in a battery investigation, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBS News on Thursday. The investigation stems from an incident that happened in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning, police told CBS Los Angeles.

No arrests have been made, police said in a statement to CBS News. Officers responded at 3 a.m. to the scene, which is near Soho Warehouse, a members-only club.

Police said it was a misdemeanor battery report and there were no serious injuries, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The musician, who changed his name to Ye last year, reportedly got into an argument with a man who asked for an autograph outside the club. Ye then allegedly pushed and hit the man, according to TMZ.

The news comes just a day after Ye was named as one of the headliners for the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which is scheduled to take place in April.