Kanye West returns to Twitter

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, returned to Twitter on Sunday, writing "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked." Twitter confirmed last month that West had been locked out of his account "due to a violation of Twitter's policies,"

While Twitter did not specify which policies West had broken, he posted on Oct. 9 "death [sic] con 3" on Jewish people." In the tweet — which has since been removed — West also wrote, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also."

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

West was also restricted by Instagram earlier this month, posting on Parler, the right-leaning social network, that he was "kicked off Instagram for 30 days." He said the restriction due to a comment he made about Jewish people to Russell Simmons, the co-founder of Def Jam Records and Phat Farm, a clothing line. His Instagram account is still viewable.

West's return to Twitter comes less than 24 hours after the platform's new owner, Elon Musk, said he had reinstated several other suspended accounts, including former President Donald Trump. Musk created a Twitter poll asking users if Trump should be reinstated and then posted on Saturday night, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." Trump's Twitter page, which has not appeared since Jan. 8, 2021, after the attack on the U.S. Capitol two days earlier, was then restored to the platform.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

It is unknown if Musk had anything to do with the lifted restrictions on the rapper's account.