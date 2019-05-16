Kanye West, Tiffany Haddish and others sit down with David Letterman for season 2 of Netflix show

What do Kanye West, Ellen Degeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates all have in common? David Letterman finds them all "fascinating" – and all five will be guests on the comedian's Netflix talkshow, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."

The trailer for the show's second season dropped on Thursday, giving fans snippets of Letterman's one-on-one interviews with everyone in the all-star lineup. In his conversation with West, Letterman poses the question, "If velcro had been invented first, would be there be zippers?"

"You know, it's really a deep question," West responds. During the interview, the rapper also opens up about being bipolar, the trailer reveals.

"When you're bipolar, you have a potential to ramp up and it could take you to a point where you start acting erratic – as TMZ would put it," West says.

West isn't the only guest to get personal with Letterman. Ellen Degeneres said she spoke about more than she intended to. The host revealed to Letterman that as a teen, she and a girlfriend would go on double dates with boys, and then run into the bathroom to makeout with each other. "I think I've had that happen to me," Letterman jokes.

Tiffany Haddish appears in that notorious white dress of hers and turns the interview on Letterman, asking him if he's ever done an ancestry or DNA test. "Because I want to know if you're related to anybody from the North Pole," she says, poking fun at Letterman's full white beard that has become his signature since his retirement.

David Letterman welcomes an all-star lineup to season two of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" Netflix

Philanthropist Melinda Gates urges others to make contributions to society. "We all have to look at ourselves and say, 'How do we connect over our humanity and how do we create equality?'" she tells Letterman.

And British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton tells the comedian that as a child he struggled in school and was bullied, but all that changed when he started racing.

The five-episode season slightly deviates from the first seven-episode season, in which Letterman sat down with Jerry Seinfeld, Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern. But one thing appears to remain the same: Letterman gets an intimate look at celebrities both in a packed theater and while spending some time in each celebrity's world.

With West, Letterman appears to be in the rapper's home, surrounded by Yeezy apparel. He may even attend a "Sunday Service" – West's weekly gospel music celebration that turned into a Coachella act. Letterman appears on the racetrack with Hamilton, ecstatically driving a fast car.

The trailer shares enough interview fragments to draw fans in but keep an air of mystery surrounding the guests. The first episode, with West, will be available on Netflix on May 31.