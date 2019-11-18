Kanye West calls himself "greatest artist that God has ever created" during Joel Osteen service

Kanye West made an appearance during Pastor Joel Osteen's service at Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday. The mercurial rapper talked about his spiritual awakening and called himself the "greatest artist that God has ever created" in front of a packed crowd at the Texas megachurch.

West, who released a gospel-themed album last month called "Jesus is King," took the stage after being welcomed by Osteen and spoke at length about his renewed faith, saying "the only superstar is Jesus."

Lakewood Sunday Service 11/17 at 11am Catch us LIVE here on Facebook at 11am CT to experience a Lakewood Service! Powerful messages along with inspiring music and worship! You can also watch LIVE on Lakewood’s website: LakewoodChurch.com/Live Posted by Lakewood Church on Sunday, November 17, 2019

"Jesus has won the victory," he said. "I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him."

He later spoke to CBS affiliate KHOU about people who are doubting his new path. "The same thing that people are using to say, 'We don't know if he's sincere' is what God is using to be able to save more. That you can see how low I've sunk and how in service to the devil my talents had become."

West was accompanied by wife, Kim Kardashian West and daughter North West to the service. He later performed at Lakewood Church, bringing his "Jesus is King: Sunday Service Experience."

Kanye's Sunday Service at Lakewood Church LIVE at 7pm Watch Kanye's Sunday Service at Lakewood Church LIVE at 7pm. In addition to Pastor Joel and Kanye’s Q&A during the Sunday 11am service, Kanye and The Sunday Service Collective will be bringing the ‘Jesus is King: Sunday Service Experience’ to Lakewood Church Sunday night at 7pm! Visit www.LakewoodChurch.com/SundayService for the most up-to-date information. Posted by Lakewood Church on Sunday, November 17, 2019

With his choir, he played hits from his new album including "Selah" and "Follow God." He also gave a shoutout to Rodney Reed, the Texas death row inmate who was granted a stay of execution on Friday. "One time for Rodney Reed and his family," he said.

On Sunday, he also announced on Twitter that he is going to present an opera called "Nebuchadnezzar" at the Hollywood Bowl next week.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019

Days earlier, Kanye West held surprise concerts for hundreds of inmates at two jails in Houston. "This is a mission, not a show," West told the inmates, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

West has been traveling around the U.S. holding his "Sunday Service" concerts since January, including at the Coachella festival, an outdoor shopping center in Salt Lake City and at an Atlanta-area megachurch.