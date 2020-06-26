Kanye West partners with Gap, bringing his Yeezy brand to stores

Rapper, producer and fashion designer Kanye West has partnered with Gap, the company announced in a press release Friday. West will bring his Yeezy apparel line to the retail chain – and the partnership brings his relationship with Gap full circle.

West worked in a Gap store as a teen in Chicago. Now, the 43-year-old "has become a disruptive force across music, footwear, fashion, architecture and more," the company says in the release. As he raps in the song "Spaceship," West is going "back, back to the Gap."

His high-end Yeezy brand will become available at Gap in 2021, the company said. "We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership," said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand.

Yeezy has seen widespread success in footwear, although Yeezy footwear won't be sold at Gap stores, the Associated Press reports. West will maintain sole ownership of the Yeezy brand, which was recently valued at $2.9 billion.

Gap Inc. will maintain sole ownership of its own brand. Under West's creative direction, the Yeezy design studio will develop the new line "to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points, with the creative process just getting underway," the release reads.

West shared the news in a simple tweet on Friday, using the hashtag #WestDayEver.