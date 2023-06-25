3 dead, 5 wounded in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

Three people were killed and five others wounded when gunfire rang out in Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday, police said.

The violence erupted in a parking lot around 4:30 a.m. local time, CBS affiliate KCTV reported.

Police found the bodies of two adult men and an adult woman in the parking lot and in the street just south of a nearby intersection, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said in a statement. All three were declared dead at the scene.

Five other shooting victims went to various hospitals in ambulances and private vehicles, officials said. Police said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said there was a "large gathering" in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. It was not immediately clear what the gathering was for, but Kansas City's mayor indicated it may have been a local business acting as an unlicensed club.

"If the business knew persons would be present, without security, selling alcohol, and thwarting our laws, that business should be closed," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Facebook. "Similarly situated businesses operating as unlicensed clubs where we have seen countless shootings and murders should expect the same enforcement action."