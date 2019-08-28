Kamala Harris releases digital ad highlighting Iowa bus tour

Senator Kamala Harris' team is launching a new digital advertisement highlighting her recent five-day bus tour across Iowa. The spot features clips of Harris at speaking to crowds at campaign stops across the state highlighting issues like teacher pay and her conversations with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair, a Baptist church, a farm and a mobile home community.

"One of the greatest strengths about who we are as a people is in our core, in our heart, we know we all have so much more in common than what separates us," Harris says at the beginning of the ad, which will run on Facebook and YouTube. "This campaign is about all of us. It is so much bigger than me. I cannot do this without you," Harris concludes.

Here's the ad:

The Harris campaign says this is part of a six-figure digital and television advertising blitz in Iowa. Data from the media firm Advertising Analytics show Harris' campaign has spent and booked about $450,000 on broadcast and cable television advertising in Iowa from August 8 through the week of September 3.

In a Monmouth University poll of likely Iowa Democratic caucus goers earlier this month, 11% of respondents said they would support Harris, who trailed former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Harris' campaign has seven offices open across the state and more than 65 staffers on the ground in Iowa, including a group of campaign fellows.

After the bus tour, Harris' campaign held a weekend of action featuring more than 60 organizing events. Harris' Iowa state director Will Dubbs said the campaign saw its biggest volunteer growth from areas that Harris visited during the tour, which stretched from Sioux City to Davenport.

Last week, Harris' campaign unveiled an organizing program for college students heading back to campus for the fall and on Tuesday released its Latinx steering committee for Iowa. Harris also recently picked up endorsements in Iowa from the Asian and Latino Coalition, as well as former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Sue Dvorsky and her husband, former longtime Iowa State Senator Bob Dvorsky.

Going forward, Dubbs said Iowans can expect to continue to see Harris and her team fanned out across the state as Caucus Day quickly approaches.

"You're going to a lot more of her and you're probably going to see an organizer or volunteer at your door," Dubbs said.