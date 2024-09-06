More than 90 business leaders endorse Kamala Harris for president

Harris campaign nearly triples Trump fundraising numbers in August

Wall Street and corporate America are not exactly known for embracing uncertainty, a characteristic possibly at play as more than 90 business leaders on Friday announced they are backing Kamala Harris for president, saying the vice president would "continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability and a sound business environment."

The Democrat's election "is the best way to support the continued strength, security and reliability of our democracy and economy," the current and former corporate heads — a former professional basketball player among them — stated on Friday in jointly endorsing the Democratic presidential nominee.

Among those signing the letter released to CBS News: billionaire Mark Cuban, Earvin "Magic" Johnson and former 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch. Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and head of the Emerson Collective, is also supporting Harris, along with the former heads of American Express, Merck, Starbucks and Yahoo.

CNBC first reported on the letter supporting Harris.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump also has support from a number of prominent corporate figures and investors. They include Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, casino tycoon Steve Wynn and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, among others.

Following is the full letter backing Harris, along with the list of signatories:

We endorse Kamala Harris's election as President of the United States.

Her election is the best way to support the continued strength, security, and reliability of our democracy and economy. With Kamala Harris in the White House, the business community can be confident that it will have a President who wants American industries to thrive. As a partner to President Biden, Vice President Harris has a strong record of advancing actions to spur business investment in the United States and ensure American businesses can compete and win in the global market. She will continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability, and a sound business environment, and she will strive to give every American the opportunity to pursue the American dream.

Roger Altman, Founder & Senior Chairman of Evercore

Shellye Archambeau, former CEO of MetricStream

Carl Bass, former CEO of Autodesk

Tom Bernstein, President and Co-Founder of Chelsea Piers

Afsaneh Beschloss, Founder & CEO of Rock Creek

Jeff Bewkes, former CEO of Time Warner

W. Michael Blumenthal, 64th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and former CEO of both Bendix and Unisys

Rosalind "Roz" Brewer, former CEO of Sam's Club; former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance; former COO of Starbucks

Ursula Burns, former CEO of Xerox; Chairwoman of Teneo; Founding Partner of Integrum Holdings

Maverick Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company

Ken Chenault, Chairman and Managing Director of General Catalyst and former Chairman and CEO of American Express

Peter Chernin, Co-Founder & Partner of TCG

Tony Coles, Chairperson & former CEO of Cerevel

Tim Collins, Founder, CEO, and Senior Managing Director of Ripplewood

Ron Conway, Founder & Managing Partner of SV Angel

W. Don Cornwell, Co-founder, former Chairman & CEO of Granite Broadcasting Corporation

Robert Crandall, former President and Chairman of American Airlines

Mark Cuban, Co-founder of costplusdrugs.com

Richelieu Dennis, Founder and Executive Chair of Sundial Group of Companies

Barry Diller, Chairman & Senior Executive of IAC and Senior Executive of Expedia; Former Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Fox, Inc.

John Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins

Arnold Donald, former CEO of Carnival Corporation

Eugene J. Duffy, Investment Banker

Blair Effron, Partner & Co-Founder of Centerview Partners

José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake Capital Group

David P. Fialkow, Co-Founder & Managing Director of General Catalyst

Anne Finucane, former Vice Chair of Bank of America

Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Chief Executive of E.L. Rothschild

Ken Frazier, former Executive Chairman, President & CEO of Merck

Mark Gallogly, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Three Cairns Group; Co-Founder of Centerbridge Partners

Chad Gifford, Former Chairman of Bank of America

David Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain Management

Logan Green, Chairman and former CEO of Lyft

Daniel J. Halpern, Co-founder and CEO of Jackmont Hospitality

Bruce Heyman, Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada and former Managing Director of Private Wealth at Goldman Sachs

Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO and President of Ariel Investments; Chairman of Starbucks

Roger Hochschild, former CEO and President of Discover Financial Services

Reid Hoffman, Partner at Greylock Partners and Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of LinkedIn

Glenn Hutchins, Chairman of North Island or Co-Founder of Silver Lake

Blake Irving, former CEO of GoDaddy

Tony James, former President, CEO & Executive Vice Chairman of Blackstone; Founder of Jefferson River Capital

David Jacobson, Senior Advisor and former Vice Chair of BMO Financial Group; Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada

Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises

Brad Karp, Chairman of Paul, Weiss

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founder & Managing Partner of WndrCo

Ellen Kullman, President and CEO of Carbon3; former Chair and CEO of DuPont

Todd Lachman, Founder of Sovos Brands

Chris Larsen, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Ripple

Jeff Lawson, former CEO of Twilio

Ted Leonsis, CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Aaron Levie, Co-Founder & CEO of Box

Ed Lewis, former Chairman and CEO of Essence Communications, co-founder Essence Magazine

William M. Lewis, Jr.

Michael Lynton, Chairman of Snap, Inc., former CEO of Sony Entertainment

Tracy V. Maitland, President and Chief Investment Officer of Advent Capital Management

Helena Maus, CEO of Archetype and Marker Collective

Marissa Mayer, co-founder and CEO of Sunshine Products, former CEO of Yahoo!

T.J. McGill, Co-Founder of Evergreen Pacific Partners and Suzanne Sinegal McGill, Co-Founder of Rwanda Girls Initiative

Danny Meyer, Founder & Executive Chairman of Union Square Hospitality Group

Raymond J. McGuire, President of Lazard

Dustin Moskovitz, Co-founder and CEO of Asana

Alan Mulally, former CEO of Ford

Anne Mulcahy, former Chairman and CEO of Xerox

James Murdoch, Founder & CEO of Lupa Systems; former CEO of 21st Century Fox

Laxman Narasimhan, former CEO of Starbucks

Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo

Peter Orszag, former Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget and CEO of Lazard

Deven J. Parekh, Managing Director of Insight Partners

Sean Parker, Founder of Napster; Founder and Chairman of Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

Charles Phillips, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Recognize; former President of Oracle and former CEO of Infor;

Laurene Powell Jobs, Founder and President of Emerson Collective

Penny Pritzker, 38th U.S. Secretary of Commerce; founder and Chairman of PSP Partners

Vasant Prabhu, former CFO and Vice-Chair of Visa

Spencer Rascoff, Founder and CEO of 75 & Sunny Ventures; Co-Founder and former CEO of Zillow

Punit Renjen

Rachel Romer, Founder of Guild Education

Robert Rubin, former U.S. Treasury Secretary; Senior Counselor at Centerview Partners

Kevin P. Ryan, Co-founder, MongoDB, Business Insider, GILT Groupe, Zola, Pearl Health, Affect Therapeutics, and Transcend Therapeutics

Faiza J. Saeed

Dan Schulman, former President & CEO of PayPal

Jim Sinegal, Co-Founder and Former CEO of Costco

Dan Springer, former CEO of Docusign

Tom Steyer, Founder and former Co-Senior-Managing-Partner of Farallon Capital

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO of Yelp

Scott Stuart, Founding & Managing Partner of Sageview Capital

Larry Summers, 71st United States Secretary of the Treasury and President Emeritus of Harvard University

Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder & CEO of Chobani

Daniel Weiss, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Angeleno Group

Steve Westly, Founder and Managing Partner of The Westly Group

Ron Williams, former CEO of Aetna

Robert Wolf, former CEO of UBS Americas