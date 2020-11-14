Kamala Harris, set to be first South Asian American VP, sends out wishes for happy Diwali

As India celebrates Diwali, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be the first South Asian vice president, tweeted Saturday to wish those celebrating the festival of lights a Happy Diwali. She also gave wishes for "Sal Mubarak," the Gujarati New Year, which falls one day after Diwali.

Diwali, one of the most important holidays in India, symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness. More than 1 billion people around the world are expected to celebrate.

"Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year," Harris tweeted.

President-elect Joe Biden also tweeted wishes for a happy Diwali.

"To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak," Mr. Biden tweeted.

President Trump also took to Twitter with a photo sending his well wishes to those celebrating the holiday.

CBS News projected that Joe Biden will become the 46th president, making Kamala Harris the vice president-elect. Kamala Harris' ancestral village in southern India rejoiced after hearing the news. Her next position reads as a litany of firsts: she will be the first woman vice president, the first Black vice president, the first Asian American vice president and the first Democratic vice president from the West Coast.