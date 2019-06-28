Kamala Harris' 2020 campaign now selling "That Little Girl Was Me" T-shirts following viral exchange with Joe Biden

A few hours after Sen. Kamala Harris of California challenged former Vice President Joe Biden on his civil rights record, her presidential campaign seized the moment to sell "That Girl Was Me" T-shirts. Harris, Biden and eight other Democratic candidates running for president took part in the second night of debates in Miami on Thursday.

While discussing race relations in the U.S., Harris confronted Biden about his comments seemingly praising his working relationship with segregationist senators. She didn't think Biden himself was racist, but said his remarks were "hurtful."

Harris also noted Biden opposed federal measures to ensure that local jurisdictions used busing to desegregate public schools during the 1970s. She said that was personally painful for her.

"There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school everyday, and that little girl was me," she said.

Harris confronts Biden over race at Democratic debate

In his defense, Biden said Harris' portrayal of his record on race was a "mischaracterization" and touted his support for the civil rights movement.

Moments after the exchange, her campaign tweeted a photo of a young Harris and an accompanying caption that read: "There was a little girl in California who was bused to school. That little girl was me."

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

Hours later, the viral moment was turned into a T-shirt being sold for $29.99 by Kamala Harris For The People. The back of the tee listed Harris' campaign website.

Selling the shirts triggered a mixed reaction on the Instagram post promoting them. Many said they would buy it to support Harris, while others were turned off by how the Harris campaign was so quick to try profiting off the viral moment.

In an interview with "CBS This Morning," Harris said the issue of segregationists was a personal one for her.

"If segregationists had their way, I would not be a member of the United States Senate today, I would not be a top contender to be president of the United States," Harris said Friday.