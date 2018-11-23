Kaley Cuoco spent Thanksgiving rescuing a baby seal

"Big Bang Theory" star and self-avowed animal lover Kaley Cuoco spent her Thanksgiving saving a baby seal. She and her husband, Karl Cook, found an injured pup by his family's beach house.

She wrote on Instagram that she was nervous there would not be any help available on a holiday for the seal who was "obviously lost and in pain." She said, "I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him. They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it's Thanksgiving! A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal. They all showed up to help!! my heart is full and I'm thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need. Doesn't get better than that."

Animals are a big part of the couple's relationship. The two married in June, and while speaking with ET in March, Cuoco said that at their wedding, "there will be no animals left behind."

"Every animal we have will be part of it. It will be very special, very emotional and all the things that are important to us," she said. She and Cook own dogs, horses and rabbits. Cook is a professional equestrian rider.

In the January 2018 issue of Sidelines, the pair said, "We have been each other's true other half since day one and we can't wait to spend forever together. Dogs, horses and all!"

Cook added, "Horses are a big part of our lives individually and together it's amplified because it's something we share and we can do it together."