Kabul attack: Gunmen storm Intercontinental hotel

A group of gunmen have launched an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, authorities said Saturday. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CBS News that they believe four gunmen attacked the hotel. Two of the four attackers were killed by Afghan special forces, Rahimi said, adding that seven people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The kitchen and parts of the hotel is on fire, Rahimi said, and Afghan special forces have cleared the first and second floor. Rahimi did not provide details on injuries but said foreign and Afghan guests were inside the hotel during the attack.

A commander of Afghan security forces said the militants burned down the third, fourth and fifth floor of the hotel. He said 30 people have been freed from the hotel, and that there fatalities but did not provide details.

The attackers entered the hotel through its garden and then through the kitchen, ministry spokesperson Najib Danish said, adding that the hotel's security was recently handed over to a private security company, but did not provide its name.

An official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that four attackers were "inside the building" and "shooting at guests."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Thursday, the U.S. embassy in Kabul issued an alert warning of a potential terror threat. "We are aware of reports that extremist groups may be planning an attack against hotels in Kabul," the warning read. It said the groups may target public gatherings, government facilities, transportation, markets and "places where foreigners are known to congregate."

The Intercontinental Hotel is typically used for conferences and gatherings. In 2011, an attack at the hotel left 21 people dead, including nine attackers.

A guest hiding in his hotel room told AFP he could hear the gunfire.

"I don't know if the attackers are inside the hotel but I can hear gunfire from somewhere near the first floor," he told the news agency. "We are hiding in our rooms. I beg the security forces to rescue us as soon as possible before they reach and kill us."

CBS News' Ahmad Mukhtar contributed to this report.